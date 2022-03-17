Big blow to PTI as 24 disgruntled MNAs take shelter at Sindh House ahead of no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – Nearly two dozens of MNAs belonging to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have seemed to change their loyalties as Raja Riaz along with lawmakers came out in the open ahead of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A report of a mainstream channel reported that several MNAs have promised their allegiance with the opposition alliance and are ready to jump the sinking ship of PTI.

Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Akram are reportedly present in Sindh House.

MNA Ramesh Kumar has been staying at the Sindh House as he parted ways with the Imran Khan-led party. He also claimed that three other federal ministers have quit the ruling PTI.

Meanwhile, a list containing the names of these lawmakers has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) claims that Imran Khan-led federal government is planning to raid Sindh House in the capital after reports reveal that ruling party MNAs were staying at the mansion ahead of voting on no-confidence.

PPP lawmakers requested additional security following the Islamabad police’s operation in Parliament Lodges.

Ex-Prime Minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani earlier dismissed the presence of PTI MNA as he claimed that only PPP MNAs were staying at the Sindh House for their own safety and no one is being kept by force.

The development comes as some reports hinted that some MNAs of the ruling party were also staying at the Sindh House.

However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said no such action was being planned on the Sindh House while interacting with media persons in the capital.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also negated any operation on Sindh House however he mentioned that government will take strict action against the opposition’s bid to buy the loyalty of PTI MNAs.

PM Imran orders intelligence agencies to monitor lawmakers ahead of no trust voting

The federal government has directed the civilian intelligence agencies to monitor the lawmakers ahead of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports claimed Thursday.

The premier issued the stern directives in PTI’s political committee and now agencies are monitoring the movement of disgruntled lawmakers besides recording their phone calls.

Rangers to take over Islamabad’s Red Zone ... 09:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The interior ministry has decided to hand over the security of the capital’s Red Zone to ...

Khan also tasked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to persuade the estranged party leaders.