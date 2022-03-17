Pakistan name T20, ODI squads for home series against Australia

LAHORE – Pakistan have named a 20-member ODI squad, and 17-member T20 squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.

Mohammad Haris, Asif Afridi have been named in Men in Green for the three ODIs and one-off T20I against Aussies in light of their impressive performances in the domestic games.

ODI squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi , Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Chair of the Selection Committee Muhammad Wasim congratulated Asif and Haris on their inclusions in squads for the historic series against Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistani and Australian players have landed in Punjab capital Lahore for the third Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. Both sides will start practising from tomorrow for the series decider, starting from March 21.

Earlier, Babar Azam-led squad played their A-game and bagged multiple records in seaside metropolis Karachi.

Babar Azam shatters multiple records with ... 06:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2022 KARACHI – Star batter Babar Azam batted the majority of the last two days in Karachi to earn himself a spot in ...

Four of the key Australian players including David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins will leave after the third Test and will not be a part of the white-ball leg of the series against Pakistan.