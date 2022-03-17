FOCP’s research study advocates healthcare reforms to enhance care strategies for children with cancer  

In order to hone and advance the leadership skills and insights of young generations and sustain a strong youth voice in dialogues on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) at the national, regional and global levels, the UAE-based Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has supported the Young Leaders Program (YLP) launched by NCD Child, a global multi-stakeholder coalition focused on the prevention, treatment, and management of NCDs in children, adolescents, and young people.

The two-year programme, which enables young people aged 19 – 30 to make a meaningful contribution to the NCD debate, provided them with vital capacity building skills through workshops and programmes to make their voices heard and ensured their sustained participation in global NCD processes and research.

As part of its participation in the Young Leaders Program, FOCP provided financial support and enlisted Majed Mohammed, Executive Beneficiary Support Services at FOCP, to headline a scientific research study titled, 'Call to Action: Improving healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries’ with the aim of bringing changes in the care strategies for children with cancer.

The study highlighted the challenges facing healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries and emphasised the importance of timely intervention by governments and relevant decision makers to improve fragile systems through increased funding. The study also called for the need to conduct research to examine current health indicators in each country and to implement appropriate strategic plans. The findings of the research paper was published on official portals of NCD Child and other sites concerned with public health.

Majed Mohammed, Executive Beneficiary Support Services at FOCP, said: "Through the Young Leaders Program, FOCP has empowered the young generation by providing them with an opportunity to play an effective role in combating NCDs and becoming partners and stakeholders in championing developmental issues."

He added: "Young people have great potential as agents of positive change, and are our hope in advancing development and achieving the UN's sustainable development goals. We need to embrace their perspectives and insights in our efforts to combat NCDs because they have the capacity to drive change and impact a larger audience through new media platforms. In addition, the youth can mobilise efforts in NCD prevention and control through awareness messages targeting key risk factor management strategies."