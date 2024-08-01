Iran's Supreme Leader orders direct strikes at Israel over Haniyeh assassination

TEHRAN – Iranian Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered direct strikes at Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Reports in international media said Khemenei gave orders in an urgent meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Tehran and Hamas accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination. Tel Aviv conducted targeted operations abroad against perceived threats, including Iranian nuclear scientists and military figures.

Over nearly ten months of conflict in Gaza, Iran continues to stand with Gaza while attempting to avoid a full-scale confrontation. Iran conducted its most significant attack on Israel in decades, launching hundreds of missiles and drones in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its embassy in Damascus that killed several Iranian military commanders.

As of now, specifics of Tehran's attack remain uncertain. Army officials are also considering a strategy involving drones and missiles targeting military sites near Tel Aviv and Haifa, while avoiding civilian areas.

Haniyeh's assassination sent shockwaves across the globe and it also intensified concerns about Iran’s ability to prevent Israeli operations on its territory.

Many supporters of Iranian government also expressed outrage over security lapse, with calls for internal reforms to protect senior officials. Alireza Katebi Jahromi, a journalist supporting the government, highlighted the need to prioritize the safety of the supreme leader before pursuing revenge.