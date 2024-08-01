Iran's Supreme Leader orders direct strikes at Israel over Haniyeh assassination

TEHRAN – Iranian Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered direct strikes at Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Reports in international media said Khemenei gave orders in an urgent meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Tehran and Hamas accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination. Tel Aviv conducted targeted operations abroad against perceived threats, including Iranian nuclear scientists and military figures.
Over nearly ten months of conflict in Gaza, Iran continues to stand with Gaza while attempting to avoid a full-scale confrontation. Iran conducted its most significant attack on Israel in decades, launching hundreds of missiles and drones in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its embassy in Damascus that killed several Iranian military commanders.
As of now, specifics of Tehran's attack remain uncertain. Army officials are also considering a strategy involving drones and missiles targeting military sites near Tel Aviv and Haifa, while avoiding civilian areas.
Haniyeh's assassination sent shockwaves across the globe and it also intensified concerns about Iran’s ability to prevent Israeli operations on its territory.
Many supporters of Iranian government also expressed outrage over security lapse, with calls for internal reforms to protect senior officials. Alireza Katebi Jahromi, a journalist supporting the government, highlighted the need to prioritize the safety of the supreme leader before pursuing revenge.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.