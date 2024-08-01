Iranian Supreme Leader leads funeral prayer for martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

TEHRAN – Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh, the Political Chief of Hamas, who was assassinated in Tehran.
The funeral was attended by thousands at the University of Tehran, and it began with remarks from Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who praised Haniyeh as a significant voice for the Palestinian people.
Iranian officials condemned the assassination and vowed retaliation, stating that Haniyeh's killing on Iranian soil would not go unanswered.
Mourners gathered at the university with portraits of Haniyeh, and the funeral procession will proceed to Azadi Square. Haniyeh is set to be buried in Doha the following day.
The assassination occurred early Wednesday morning while Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran has declared three days of public mourning.
In a statement, the Supreme Leader condemned the act by the "Zionist regime" and vowed to avenge Haniyeh's death, emphasizing that Iran sees it as a duty to respond to the attack on its territory.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
