Iranian Supreme Leader leads funeral prayer for martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

TEHRAN – Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh, the Political Chief of Hamas, who was assassinated in Tehran.

The funeral was attended by thousands at the University of Tehran, and it began with remarks from Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who praised Haniyeh as a significant voice for the Palestinian people.

Iranian officials condemned the assassination and vowed retaliation, stating that Haniyeh's killing on Iranian soil would not go unanswered.

Mourners gathered at the university with portraits of Haniyeh, and the funeral procession will proceed to Azadi Square. Haniyeh is set to be buried in Doha the following day.

The assassination occurred early Wednesday morning while Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran has declared three days of public mourning.

In a statement, the Supreme Leader condemned the act by the "Zionist regime" and vowed to avenge Haniyeh's death, emphasizing that Iran sees it as a duty to respond to the attack on its territory.