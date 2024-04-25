Saudi Arabia opens 1st liquor shop in Riyadh

Saudi authorities have allowed the first-ever liquor store in the capital Riyadh only for non-Muslim diplomats, international media reported on Thursday.

The Kingdom is yet to make an official statement about the opening of the liquor shop. However, the diplomats will have to obtain permission through a dedicated app before buying liquor from this store.

Reports said that guests and people below 21 will not be allowed to enter the store and there will be complete ban on photography and use of mobile phone inside the shop.

Earlier this year, the Saudi government had officially acknowledged the media reports about imposition of additional restrictions on the import of alcohol via diplomatic shipments.

The Centre of International Communication (CIC) in the kingdom had stated that these new measures were aimed at combating the illegal trade of alcoholic products being received by diplomatic missions.

In a statement released to the foreign media, the CIC had assured that the new regulations would continue to facilitate and ensure access to these products for diplomats from non-Muslim embassies, specifying allocated quotas.

To address the previously unregulated sale of alcohol in the kingdom, the CIC said that the new process would specifically allocate quantities of such products upon entry.

This initiative aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to modernise Saudi Arabia. Recent liberalisation measures include easing restrictions on women, such as lifting the ban on driving.

Although Saudi law strictly prohibits the sale and use of alcohol, there exists a black market, and authorities often overlook home brewing and alcohol consumption in areas housing foreigners.