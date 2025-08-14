Pak Armed Forces vow steel-willed defence of Motherland in Independence Day Message

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top military leadership felicitated nation on country’s 79th Independence Day, pledging to uphold national sovereignty and continue working for peace, unity, and progress.

In a message issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu conveyed their heartfelt greetings to the people.

Forces chiefs paid tribute to the founding fathers, acknowledging their sacrifices, courage, and vision under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which led to the creation of Pakistan, and also honoured the leaders, statesmen, and soldiers who laid the foundations of the nation.

Reaffirming their role as guardians of the country, the military vowed to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty, safeguard its borders, uphold the Constitution, and protect the values defining the national identity.

The message shows deep bond between the Armed Forces and the people which remains the cornerstone of the country’s strength.

Masses were urged to renew their resolve to follow the guiding principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline to build a resilient, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.