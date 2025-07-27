Leopard kills Azad Kashmir’s minor girl after dragging her away in front of Family

MUZAFFARABAD – A harrowing and tragic incident reportef from Azad Kashmir where a leopard stormed into residential area of Hattian Bala district, dragging away an 8-year-old girl from her home’s courtyard, causing widespread panic.

The body of the minor girl was discovered three hours later in nearby bushes, and the attack shocked the local community and sparked widespread fear among residents.

Kashmir police said the big cat entered populated area amid darkness and took away young girl in front of her family. The relatives and villagers immediately launched desperate search, combing fields and forested areas for any trace of the child.

Tragically, the worst fears came true when girl’s mauled body was recovered from thick bushes, not far from her home. This terrifying incident raised urgent concerns, especially in regions bordering the LoC where wild animals are increasingly descending from forests in search of food.

Locals are now demanding immediate intervention from wildlife and security authorities to prevent future attacks and ensure safety of residents, particularly children in border areas.

Meanwhile, local authorities started investigation and are said to be working with wildlife experts to trace the leopard and curb future threats.