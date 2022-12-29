PM’s aide gives cheque of Rs 10 million to Firdous Jamal for his cancer treatment

LAHORE – Prime Minister’s aide on Political Affairs, Amir Muqam on Wednesday visited the residence of veteran Pakistani artist Firdous Jamal and presented cheque of Rs 10 million for the actor’s cancer treatment.

PML-N stalwart visited Park View Society in the provincial capital Lahore on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and presented a cheque for financial assistance from “Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund”.

Muqam called artists an asset of society and mentioned steps being taken for their welfare. He said that the premier while praying for Jamal’s early recovery, was pleased to approve the financial assistance for his medical treatment.

On the occasion, the Sayeeban Sheeshay ka actor expressed gratitude and thanked Sharif-led government for the financial assistance.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister made a call to the ailing actor and assured him to take responsibility for his medical treatment. During the telephonic conversation, PM Sharif inquired about the 68-year-old's health and assured him full support in his hard times.

The son of legendary artist earlier confirmed that his father has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing medical treatment. The Pride of Performance recipient is known for his notable achievements in showbiz industry.