Murree Snowfall Traffic Alert Check Latest Update Here Before Travelling This Winter Season

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have issued new traffic guidelines for Murree Snowfall Season as the hill station is set to experience tourists influx during winter break.

Amid anticipation of massive tourists entry during snowfall season, Murree’s City Traffic Police rolled out new measures to manage traffic and avoid congestion. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mughees Ahmad Hashmi revealed that approximately 200 traffic wardens will be deployed to handle the expected surge of vehicles and ensure smooth traffic flow in Murree and surrounding areas.

Murree Snowfall Alert

New Traffic guidelines issued by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Punjab IGP, will be strictly implemented.
Key roads, including View Fourth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road, and Imtiaz Shaheed Road, will operate on a one-way system during snowfall.

GPO Chowk, Habib Bank, Cecil Hotel, Kuldana Road, and Bank Road leading to Girls Degree College will be marked as parking-free zones to reduce traffic stops.

To further streamline traffic, heavy vehicles like food supply trucks and water tankers will only be allowed in the area during designated hours, from 1 am to 7 am.

Murree Snowfall Update: Pakistan s famous hill station to receive rain, snow show today

