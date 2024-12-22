Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saba Qamar’s dance moves steal the show at Bridal Couture week (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Lollywood star Saba Qamar once again captured spotlight with her mesmerizing dance moves during her ramp walk at the 22nd Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week.

The Hindi Medium actress, who walked as the showstopper for designer @iqrafurqanofficial, added a unique twist to her appearance by incorporating lively dance steps into her catwalk, leaving the audience in awe.

Saba’s electrifying performance quickly went viral across social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising her confident moves and graceful presence. Saba donned a stunning silver embellished lehenga, which perfectly complemented her dynamic movements on the ramp.

Her performance becomes talk of the town, with many calling it highlight of the Bridal Couture Week. Instagram reel of her ramp walk, showcasing her dance moves, is trending and has garnered widespread attention, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

The blend of fashion of actor and dance at such a prestigious event has set new standards for runway shows, making her one of the most talked-about personalities at this year’s Bridal Couture Week.

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024: The ultimate fashion event just weeks away

