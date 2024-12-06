Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024: The ultimate fashion event just weeks away

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 The Ultimate Fashion Event Just Weeks Away

The most anticipated fashion event in Pakistan’s annual calendar of events is just a few weeks away! Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 is set to take place on December 20th, 21st, and 22nd, marking its 14th consecutive year.

This year’s extravaganza promises to be the most unforgettable yet, featuring an impressive lineup of 27 designers, including both the crème de la crème of Pakistan’s fashion industry and new talent. The stage will also serve as a platform to launch new faces on the ramp as models, providing opportunities for fresh talent to shine. A total of 60 male and female models will strut on the catwalk, showcasing the best of Pakistani fashion.

What sets Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week apart is its proven track record of being a catalyst for success. Many iconic designers and models have gotten their start on this very stage and gone on to achieve greatness in the fashion world. This year’s event promises to be no exception, with a focus on nurturing new talent and showcasing the best of Pakistan’s fashion industry.

The iconic supermodel Vaneeza Ahmed will be the show director, bringing her expertise and flair to the event. The event is executed by the special projects and events team at Hum Network.

Neo Paints is the title sponsor for the first time, promising to continue the bridal show legacy with a bigger and better show. Toni&Guy North Pakistan will be the official hair and makeup partner, ensuring that every look is stunning.

PH Solution will manage the PR for the event, ensuring that every moment of this spectacular show is captured and shared with the world.

 

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 6 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search