Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024: The ultimate fashion event just weeks away

The most anticipated fashion event in Pakistan’s annual calendar of events is just a few weeks away! Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 is set to take place on December 20th, 21st, and 22nd, marking its 14th consecutive year.

This year’s extravaganza promises to be the most unforgettable yet, featuring an impressive lineup of 27 designers, including both the crème de la crème of Pakistan’s fashion industry and new talent. The stage will also serve as a platform to launch new faces on the ramp as models, providing opportunities for fresh talent to shine. A total of 60 male and female models will strut on the catwalk, showcasing the best of Pakistani fashion.

What sets Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week apart is its proven track record of being a catalyst for success. Many iconic designers and models have gotten their start on this very stage and gone on to achieve greatness in the fashion world. This year’s event promises to be no exception, with a focus on nurturing new talent and showcasing the best of Pakistan’s fashion industry.

The iconic supermodel Vaneeza Ahmed will be the show director, bringing her expertise and flair to the event. The event is executed by the special projects and events team at Hum Network.

Neo Paints is the title sponsor for the first time, promising to continue the bridal show legacy with a bigger and better show. Toni&Guy North Pakistan will be the official hair and makeup partner, ensuring that every look is stunning.

PH Solution will manage the PR for the event, ensuring that every moment of this spectacular show is captured and shared with the world.