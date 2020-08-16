Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August
2020 may not be like any year we have experienced before. But regardless of the current pandemic, our celebration of Independence Day remained undisturbed. Pakistan witnessed its 74th year of independence with great vigor and enthusiasm, proving how vital this nation is to us.
Our day was filled with sincere patriotism, national anthems, white and green ambiance, and the same old rallies and songs reminding us how much we love our country. On this day, we witnessed stalls of Pakistan flags, badges, buntings, and how eager each and every person on the street was. Each citizen celebrated the Independence Day in their own ways. Our very own celebrities demonstrated their love for Pakistan by dressing up in beautiful white and green ensembles. Let’s walk you through some of which caught our attention.
Ayeza Khan
Spotted wearing a beautiful long white dress, Ayeza khan looks like an absolute diva. She happens to be wearing an Ansab Jahangir dress, with a small white flag attached to it. She writes how we all must unite as one, since unity is the most important thing for any nation.
“No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.” -Quaid-e-Azam As a woman, I believe, we must find our own voice but at the same time also support our men and our women. We must all unite and act as one. Because unity is what makes a nation great. 🇵🇰 Happy Independence Day 🇵🇰 👗 @ansabjahangirstudio style by @anilamurtaza photography @iam3h hair and makeup @thesajidwahabofficial 👠 @tjk_designs_ inspiration ”Fatimah Jinnah”
FaysalQureshi
Actor FaysalQureshi celebrated Independence Day in a perfect Pakistani flag green colored kurta with a little neckline embroidery. Patriotism at its best!
HinaAltaf
Actress HinaAltaf looked incredibly cute in a green kurta and shalwar with a white dupatta by Mona Imran.
UrwaHocane
Rocking this stunning green silk jumpsuit style dress, UrwaHocane looks exceptionally graceful and stylish.
Mehwish Hayat
Actress Mehwish Hayat looks incredibly elegant in this simple white kurta, with a Pakistan flag in the background.
HadiqaKiana
This has got to be the most candid Independence Day picture so far. HadiqaKiana is seen wearing a plain green kurta and shalwar while preparing to make roti for her son. There couldn’t have been a more perfect 14th August picture than this one!
Celebrating Independence Day by hand making some roti for my mother and son 💚😅🇵🇰 Stay blessed! (this may or may not be the first time I’ve done this in YEARS 😅) More power to the incredible women who do this every day (and to all women who make our country a better place every day!)
We Pakistanis made sure to remember as a nation the importance of belonging to an independent country. The usual fireworks and rallies marked this country’s 74th year of being independent. We couldn’t be more grateful for being a Pakistani. Earnestly hoping that this year denotes the tremendous positive changes Pakistan is awaiting to witness.
