Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August  

2020 may not be like any year we have experienced before. But regardless of the current pandemic, our celebration of Independence Day remained undisturbed. Pakistan witnessed its 74th year of independence with great vigor and enthusiasm, proving how vital this nation is to us.

Our day was filled with sincere patriotism, national anthems, white and green ambiance, and the same old rallies and songs reminding us how much we love our country. On this day, we witnessed stalls of Pakistan flags, badges, buntings, and how eager each and every person on the street was. Each citizen celebrated the Independence Day in their own ways. Our very own celebrities demonstrated their love for Pakistan by dressing up in beautiful white and green ensembles. Let’s walk you through some of which caught our attention.

Ayeza Khan

Spotted wearing a beautiful long white dress, Ayeza khan looks like an absolute diva. She happens to be wearing an Ansab Jahangir dress, with a small white flag attached to it. She writes how we all must unite as one, since unity is the most important thing for any nation.

FaysalQureshi

Actor FaysalQureshi celebrated Independence Day in a perfect Pakistani flag green colored kurta with a little neckline embroidery. Patriotism at its best!

HinaAltaf

Actress HinaAltaf looked incredibly cute in a green kurta and shalwar with a white dupatta by Mona Imran.

UrwaHocane

Rocking this stunning green silk jumpsuit style dress, UrwaHocane looks exceptionally graceful and stylish.

Mehwish Hayat

Actress Mehwish Hayat looks incredibly elegant in this simple white kurta, with a Pakistan flag in the background.

HadiqaKiana

This has got to be the most candid Independence Day picture so far. HadiqaKiana is seen wearing a plain green kurta and shalwar while preparing to make roti for her son. There couldn’t have been a more perfect 14th August picture than this one!

We Pakistanis made sure to remember as a nation the importance of belonging to an independent country. The usual fireworks and rallies marked this country’s 74th year of being independent. We couldn’t be more grateful for being a Pakistani. Earnestly hoping that this year denotes the tremendous positive changes Pakistan is awaiting to witness.