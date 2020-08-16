Woman wounded in Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC  

RAWALPINDI - A woman got injured due to Indian troops firing as they continued unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khui Ratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a civilian woman received critical injuries and evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted Indian posts which initiated fire.

Earlier today, Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the foreign ministry for registering its strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC on August 14, 2020.

This year, India has committed more than 1980 ceasefire violations to date, in which 16 people embraced martyrdom while 161 innocent civilians received serious wounds.