LPG price increased by Rs5/kg
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
LPG price increased by Rs5/kg
LAHORE - The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price has been hiked by Rs5/kg countrywide on Sunday.

According to LPG Industries Association Pakistan, the price of a gas cylinder for domestic use has been increased by Rs60 while a commercial cylinder's price has mounted up by Rs230 .

The reason behind the recent LPG price hike was due to the halt in supply of the fuel from the Pakistan-Iran, Taftan border crossing.

