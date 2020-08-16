LPG price increased by Rs5/kg
02:10 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price has been hiked by Rs5/kg countrywide on Sunday.
According to LPG Industries Association Pakistan, the price of a gas cylinder for domestic use has been increased by Rs60 while a commercial cylinder's price has mounted up by Rs230 .
The reason behind the recent LPG price hike was due to the halt in supply of the fuel from the Pakistan-Iran, Taftan border crossing.
