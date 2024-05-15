Search

Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

Web Desk
05:51 PM | 15 May, 2024
Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

KARACHI – The 98th draw of the Rs1500 Prize Bond held by the Karachi office of the National Savings Division on May 15, 2024.

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis who regularly invest in prize bonds are eagerly awaiting the 2024 Rs1500 prize bond draw. 

They anticipate the quarterly announcements, hopeful of securing the bumper prize.

Rs1500 prize bond winners 

Winners Lucky Numbers 
First prize winner 428984
Second prize winner  556791,829256,885029

Rs1500 prize bond Winning Amount

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 Rs.3,000,000 First
Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 Rs.1,000,000 Second
Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1,696 Rs.18,500 Third

Note: The complete list of winners for the Rs1500 prize bond will be available shortly. Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan for updates.

Gold & Silver

02:53 PM | 15 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 15 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

