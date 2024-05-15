Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

KARACHI – The 98th draw of the Rs1500 Prize Bond held by the Karachi office of the National Savings Division on May 15, 2024.

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis who regularly invest in prize bonds are eagerly awaiting the 2024 Rs1500 prize bond draw.

They anticipate the quarterly announcements, hopeful of securing the bumper prize.

Rs1500 prize bond winners

Winners Lucky Numbers First prize winner 428984 Second prize winner 556791,829256,885029

Rs1500 prize bond Winning Amount

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 Rs.3,000,000 First Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 Rs.1,000,000 Second Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1,696 Rs.18,500 Third

Note: The complete list of winners for the Rs1500 prize bond will be available shortly. Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan for updates.