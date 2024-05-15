Rs100 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

LAHORE – Lahore Office of National Saving Division holds balloting for Draw No 46 of the Rs100 prize bond on May 15, 2024.

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis who regularly invest in prize bonds are eagerly awaiting the 2024 Rs100 prize bond draw.

They anticipate the quarterly announcements, hopeful of securing the bumper prize.

Rs100 prize bond winners

Winners Lucky Numbers First prize winner 222982 Second prize winner 180042,184679,392438

Rs100 prize bond Winning Amount

NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT Prize 01 PKR 700,000 First Prize 03 PKR 200,000 Second Prize Winners 1696 PKR 1,000 Third Winners

Note: The complete list of winners for the Rs100 prize bond will be available shortly. Stay tuned to BOL Daily Pakistan for updates.