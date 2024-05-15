Rs100 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

LAHORE – Lahore Office of National Saving Division holds balloting for Draw No 46 of the Rs100 prize bond on May 15, 2024.
Tens of thousands of Pakistanis who regularly invest in prize bonds are eagerly awaiting the 2024 Rs100 prize bond draw.
They anticipate the quarterly announcements, hopeful of securing the bumper prize.
|Winners
|Lucky Numbers
|First prize winner
|222982
|Second prize winner
|180042,184679,392438
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT
|Prize
|01
|PKR 700,000
|First Prize
|03
|PKR 200,000
|Second Prize Winners
|1696
|PKR 1,000
|Third Winners
Note: The complete list of winners for the Rs100 prize bond will be available shortly. Stay tuned to BOL Daily Pakistan for updates.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.