UAE bans fresh meat import from Pakistan by sea

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed a ban on the import of fresh meat from Pakistan through the sea route over unhygienic issues.

The action was taken after the UAE officials found fungus on meat when a consignment was examined upon arriving in the Gulf country.

The ban will remain in force until October 10.

The ban is a setback for the national exchequer as Pakistan exports fresh meat to the UAE worth $12 million monthly via sea route.

Pakistan exports most of its fresh meat to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

An exporter told media that ban on export via sea route would damage their business, adding that the meat can be exported by air but it incurred heavy transportation cost.