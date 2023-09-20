Search

After Karachi, pink eye infection hits Lahore

04:44 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
After Karachi, pink eye infection hits Lahore
LAHORE – The capital city of Punjab has witnessed a surge in number of patients infected with conjunctivitis — an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball — after the infection affected several cities of Sindh, including Sindh. 

The Mayo Hospital in Lahore is receiving 40-50 cases of pink eye in a day, hinting at the high spread rate of infection. 

The hospital administration has asked the infected people to wear black glasses and took other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. 

Ophthalmologists have asked people to avoid eye contact with infected people as there is threats of catching the infection. 

The patients have been advised to keep their hands clean and avoid using them for cleaning their eyes. 

Pink eye infection hits Karachi and surrounding areas! Here is how to avoid it

