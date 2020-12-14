Last solar eclipse of 2020 today
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Last solar eclipse of 2020 today
Share

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the last solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on Monday (today).

The eclipse that will not be visible in Pakistan, will start at 6:34pm and end at 11:53pm. It will be seen in most of the countries in South Africa and South America. It will also be visible in the Atlantic, the Indian Oceans and Antarctica.

“An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon,” experts said.

On June 21 this year, an annular solar eclipse was visible in some cities of Pakistan.

More From This Category
UHS announces admissions for medical teaching ...
12:06 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Sanam Jung and her daughter tests positive for ...
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
09:03 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December
08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Iqrar-ul-Hassan shares harrowing details of ...
11:00 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
'Pathetic,' PM Imran Khan on PDM’s Lahore rally
10:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung and her daughter tests positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr