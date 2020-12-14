Last solar eclipse of 2020 today

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the last solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on Monday (today).

The eclipse that will not be visible in Pakistan, will start at 6:34pm and end at 11:53pm. It will be seen in most of the countries in South Africa and South America. It will also be visible in the Atlantic, the Indian Oceans and Antarctica.

“An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon,” experts said.

On June 21 this year, an annular solar eclipse was visible in some cities of Pakistan.