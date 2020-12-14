UHS announces admissions for medical teaching course
12:06 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
UHS announces admissions for medical teaching course
LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday announced the dates of admission for a certificate course in medical teaching.

According to the university website, the six-month programme offers basic knowledge and skills, and teaches competence to medical teachers.

"The applicant must be working as a senior registrar, demonstrator, or assistant/associate professor in a medical or dental college or in a teaching hospital."

The course fee is Rs40,000 and has to be deposited at the start of the programme. The university may call shortlisted candidates. Candidates can apply through the official www.uhs.edu.pk website.

The application form with attested copies of certificates, testimonials, and CNIC along with three passport size colour photographs must reach the office of the admin and human resource director by January 8, 2020, before the closing hours.

