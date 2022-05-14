Aamir Liaquat announces he'll ‘leave Pakistan forever’ after leaked videos saga
Aamir Liaquat announces he'll ‘leave Pakistan forever’ after leaked videos saga
KARACHI – Controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat Husain has announced he will ‘leave Pakistan forever’, days after his teenage wife leaked his private video clips.

The Aalim Online host made the latest announcement after he remained in top trends on Twitter for the past couple of days. In the shocking clips featuring him, Aamir can be seen in a state of complete undress, allegedly after taking drugs.

The clips were allegedly shared by Dania Shah, his third wife who recently made startling revelations and filed for divorce over Aamir’s ‘abusive acts’.

In a recent post, the Sindh-based politician shared a TikTok video featuring him semi-naked. “After a while will release my last statement regarding the filthy fiasco from the land of Pakistan and then leave forever,” he wrote in a cryptic post.

In another post on photo-sharing platform, Aamir spilled the beans about who inspired him in life. Sharing his feature article from a local newspaper, he acknowledged being inspired by Pakistan Army martyr Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed who embraced martyrdom during the 1965 war against India.

Aamir recently countered the video Dania shared, saying it was ‘fabricated and a complete lie’, and that she was unable to provide a satisfactory answer when a host of a private television asked her who made these videos.

The estranged couple made headlines in recent times as they leaked each other’s inappropriate and objectionable videos on social media. The recent clips surfaced days after Aamir Liaquat shared alleged audio clips of Dania. 

