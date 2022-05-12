Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case'

LAHORE – Days after politician and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Husain’s third wife Dania Shah parted ways with him, another girl has expressed her wish to become his fourth wife.

Last week, Shah approached the court to get divorce from Aamir, who is a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and recently ditched his party leader Imran Khan before he was removed from power through a vote of no-confidence.

Shah, who tied the knot with the controversial TV host earlier this year, also levelled serious allegations against him, including drug addiction and domestic abuse.

As online debate on Aamir’s divorce is still on, Aleezay, a friend of Dania Shah, has given a new push to it, saying she is ready to become fourth wife of the televangelist.

In an interview with 24 News, she rejected the allegations made by Dania against him, saying he is a religious scholar and “I like him”.

“I am ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case,” Aleezay said.