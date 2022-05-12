Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case'
Share
LAHORE – Days after politician and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Husain’s third wife Dania Shah parted ways with him, another girl has expressed her wish to become his fourth wife.
Last week, Shah approached the court to get divorce from Aamir, who is a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and recently ditched his party leader Imran Khan before he was removed from power through a vote of no-confidence.
Shah, who tied the knot with the controversial TV host earlier this year, also levelled serious allegations against him, including drug addiction and domestic abuse.
As online debate on Aamir’s divorce is still on, Aleezay, a friend of Dania Shah, has given a new push to it, saying she is ready to become fourth wife of the televangelist.
In an interview with 24 News, she rejected the allegations made by Dania against him, saying he is a religious scholar and “I like him”.
“I am ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any case,” Aleezay said.
Dania removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from ... 04:02 PM | 11 May, 2022
Famous for his turbulent marriages, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has landed in another trouble after his third wife Syeda ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry Aamir Liaquat in any ...09:10 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
-
- Shahbaz Gill's wife accused of slipping away in US after sent for PhD ...07:58 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022