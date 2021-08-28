Babar Azam makes cricket fans swoon with new hairstyle

Cricket buffs have been raving about Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam's latest hairstyle that has proved to be an absolute heart stealer.

A hit among his massive fan following, the 26-year-old cricketer revamped his look and shared his new haircut on social media.

Turning to his Twitter handle, Azam debuted his new look leaving his admirers gushing. The Pakistani cricketer recently returned after a successful tour of the West Indies.

"Feeling better already with the fresher and new look!" he tweeted.

Feeling better already with the fresher and new look! ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/znLXXbmNXO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 28, 2021

Needless to say, the cricket fans warmly welcomed his new look and admired the fresh effect. Some were left swooning over his handsome looks.

on the contrary, i think it’s the new look that is feeling better because it has been given to the Babar Azam — roo d (@Raaderer8) August 28, 2021

@babarazam258 Aur ab shaadi kab karni hain Hum kashmiriyon kou b invite karna???????????? — ساحل گلزار???? (@Sahil__Gulzar) August 28, 2021

Moreover, New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their first visit to Pakistan since November 2003 starting September 17.

The ICC World Test Championship winners New Zealand will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.