PM Imran all praise for Ehsan Mani for his 'contribution to Pakistan's cricket'

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday lauded the services of his friend Ehsan Mani during his three-year tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote that he is thankful to Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three-year tenure as the head of the PCB. “I especially appreciate his setting up for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan," the caption reads.

Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pak during his 3 yr tenure as Chairman PCB. I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pak & his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 28, 2021

Earlier, the 76-year-old was given the offer for an extension for another term but he refused to continue. Some media reports quoting inside sources claimed that “Mani was not happy to share his powers with celebrated commentator Ramiz Raja”.

Ehsan Mani is likely to shift to England in a year after completing his ongoing projects, sources said.

A notification has also been issued by the government nominating former cricketer Ramiz Raja, who is set to become the next chairman of PCB, and Asad Ali Khan, a chartered accountant by profession, for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG).

Meanwhile, Khan has also approved the domestic and school cricket framework during a briefing session held by Central Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) earlier today.