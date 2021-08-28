Police seek capital punishment as Zahir Jaffer found guilty in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – Police have declared Zahir Jaffer guilty in case related to murder of Noor Mukadama, a daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam.

Zahir was held guilty in the case challan prepared by the Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station on Saturday.

The police have requested the court to award death sentence for his heinous crime, adding that other suspects, including Zahir’s parenets, Therapy Works CEO, should also be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.

The Zahir’s parents – Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam Jee – and two servants of Jaffar family are already in the judicial custody of the police.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to Tahir Zahoor, CEO of Therapy Works, and five other employees on petition filed by Noor’s father against their bail.

Noor Mukadam was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday (July 20) last week.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) later the same day against the suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by Noor's father.