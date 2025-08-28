Shahdara Residents in panic as Ravi River engulfs housing schemes

LAHORE – Chaos and panic erupted near Shahdara as Ravi River unleashed an unprecedented flood surge, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

Water has already engulfed neighborhoods including ThemePark Society, Farukhabad, Aziz Colony, and surrounding areas, turning streets into rivers overnight.

Authorities report a staggering 215,000 cusecs of water flowing at Shahdara, the highest in 4 decades. Schools and colleges have been shut, and evacuation operations are in full swing. Residents scramble to move belongings, livestock, and essentials, while para forces and heavy machinery battle the rising waters to save lives.

Assistant Commissioner confirmed over 100 homes evacuated so far, with relief camps in local schools providing food and shelter. Officials warn that if levels rise further, more societies could be submerged, and parts of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway may face closures.

PDMA has sounded urgent warnings as the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers reach critically high levels. In the Chenab region, nearly 1 million people have been evacuated, with 991 villages underwater. Tens of thousands of livestock are being moved to safety, with veterinary camps working around the clock.

Sutlej River basin is no less catastrophic, with 127,000 residents evacuated and 361 villages submerged. Relief operations are ongoing, but the human and animal toll continues to rise.

So far, Punjab has reported 17 fatalities, and authorities fear the worst is yet to come. Ravi River levels are expected to remain dangerously high for the next six hours, with Chiniot and Jhang facing critical flood threats of up to 900,000 cusecs.