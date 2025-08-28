Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Karat Gold Price – 28 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to jump higher amid the upward momentum of international bullion market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold increased by Rs100 per tola, settling at Rs361,700 in the local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs857, closing at Rs310,099.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Gold tola Karachi Rs361,700 Lahore Rs361,700 Islamabad Rs361,700 Peshawar Rs361,700 Quetta Rs361,700

Gold Price Update