Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Karat Gold Price – 28 August 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Aug 28, 2025
Gold Price Hikes By Rs2100 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to jump higher amid the upward momentum of international bullion market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold increased by Rs100 per tola, settling at Rs361,700 in the local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs857, closing at Rs310,099.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Gold tola
Karachi Rs361,700
Lahore Rs361,700
Islamabad Rs361,700
Peshawar Rs361,700
Quetta Rs361,700

Gold Price Update

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola 330,458
Per 1 Gram 28,332
Per 10 Gram 283,323
Per Ounce 803,013

 

News Desk

