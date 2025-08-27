Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rate Today (27 August 2025)

KARACHI — Gold markets saw significant price increases mid-week, amid international trends and local market shifts.
On Wednesday, price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs900, reaching Rs360,700 from Rs359,800 while cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed by Rs772 to Rs309,242.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|City
|24 Karat Gold tola
|Karachi
|Rs360,700
|Lahore
|Rs360,700
|Islamabad
|Rs360,700
|Peshawar
|Rs360,700
|Quetta
|Rs360,700 0
Silver prices, however, remained steady at Rs4,121 per tola and Rs3,533 per 10 grams.