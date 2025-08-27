Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rate Today (27 August 2025)

By News Desk
8:44 am | Aug 27, 2025
Gold Prices Drop for Second Consecutive Day in Global and Local Markets

KARACHI — Gold markets saw significant price increases mid-week, amid international trends and local market shifts.

On Wednesday, price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs900, reaching Rs360,700 from Rs359,800 while cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed by Rs772 to Rs309,242.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Gold tola
Karachi Rs360,700
Lahore Rs360,700
Islamabad Rs360,700
Peshawar Rs360,700
Quetta Rs360,700 0

Silver prices, however, remained steady at Rs4,121 per tola and Rs3,533 per 10 grams.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now