Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rate Today (27 August 2025)

KARACHI — Gold markets saw significant price increases mid-week, amid international trends and local market shifts.

On Wednesday, price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs900, reaching Rs360,700 from Rs359,800 while cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also climbed by Rs772 to Rs309,242.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Gold tola Karachi Rs360,700 Lahore Rs360,700 Islamabad Rs360,700 Peshawar Rs360,700 Quetta Rs360,700 0

Silver prices, however, remained steady at Rs4,121 per tola and Rs3,533 per 10 grams.