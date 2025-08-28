Ppsc Postpones Exams Amid Nationwide Flood Situation

LAHORE – In view of the nationwide flooding situation, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed its examinations.

Deputy Director and Spokesperson Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi stated that the decision to postpone the exams was taken in a meeting chaired by PPSC Chairman, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The meeting was also attended by PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad, Exam Member Mirza Suhail Amir, and Examination Incharge Rana Rahat Amin.

Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi said that new dates for the examinations will be announced later. Candidates will be informed of the revised schedule through SMS, email, and the official website.

He explained that candidates from across Punjab were scheduled to appear in the exams, and considering the difficulties caused by the flood situation, this decision was made.

The spokesperson further stated that the examinations were scheduled for August 30 and 31, with over 8,000 candidates applying for 434 posts. The postponed exams included the Inspector Legal (Specialist Cadre) posts in Punjab Police and other vacancies.