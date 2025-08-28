Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 28 August 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Aug 28, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar, Euro, and Pound Sterling holding steady in the open market.

According to rates issued by exchange companies, the US Dollar hovers at Rs283 for buying and Rs283.80 for selling. Euro traded at Rs328 (buying) and Rs329.70 (selling), while the British Pound stood at Rs379.85 and Rs381.75.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs77.05 (buying) and Rs77.25 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.35 and Rs75.55. Among other currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued at Rs923.35, followed by the Bahraini Dinar at Rs751.80 and the Omani Riyal at Rs736.40.

Market dealers said that while the rupee has resisted sharp depreciation in recent days, international trends and demand for foreign currencies in the local market will continue to influence rates in the coming sessions.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.00 283.80
Euro EUR 328.00 329.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.85 381.75
UAE Dirham AED 77.05 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 187.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.30 751.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.00 208.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.01 39.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.60 44.00
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.15 3.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.35 923.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.40 67.00
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.53 164.53
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 733.90 736.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.05 77.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.50 222.50
Swedish Krona SEK 29.08 29.38
Swiss Franc CHF 347.32 350.07
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now