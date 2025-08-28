Jui F Leader Mufti Kifayatullah Succumbs To Injuries After Being Shot By Son

MALAKAND – JUI (F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah succumbed to his injuries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district.

He had been critically injured after being shot by his son and was under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad, where he passed away today.

Earlier, in Batkhela, Malakand, a firing incident took place at Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence, in which two people were killed while Mufti Kifayatullah and his wife were injured.

According to Levies officials, the firing occurred inside his house, where his son opened fire. In the tragic incident, Mufti Kifayatullah’s son, Ismatullah, and daughter, Salma Bibi, were killed.

The deceased son, Ismatullah, was a Levies personnel. Mufti Kifayatullah, his wife, another son, and a daughter were severely injured.

Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman confirmed that the accused has been arrested.