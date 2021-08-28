Ex-Sindh governor’s mobile phone stolen from Karachi airport

KARACHI – Former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair’s mobile phone was stolen at Karachi airport on Friday.

Zubair had arrived at the Jinnah International airport to receive party president Shehbaz Sharif when the incident happened.

The former governor told media that he had the cell phone in his pocked when he left for the airport, adding that someone stole it, taking advantage of the crowd.

Police have registered an FIR of the case.

The airport administration has been requested to provide CCTV footage to trace the thief.

Shehbaz Sharif’s visit came days after Miftah Ismail resigned as general secretary of party’s Sindh chapter.