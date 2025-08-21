Frank Caprio: Judge who made world smile loses battle with Cancer at 88

ISLAMABAD – Frank Caprio, judge known for being for compassionate courtroom demeanor on the viral show Caught in Providence, passed away after brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 88-year-old jurist was called “calmest or nicest judge,” as he made world a better place with his kind heartedness.

He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 20, surrounded by loved ones, the family said, urging people everywhere to carry forward his legacy of kindness: “In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world just as he did every day,” the statement said.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee declared Caprio “a Rhode Island treasure” and ordered flags across the state to fly at half-mast, calling him not just a judge but a friend who embodied humanity in the courtroom.

Frank Caprio’s courtroom won hearts, turning routine traffic cases into moments of laughter, tears, and hope. Through Caught in Providence, his mix of empathy, humor, and fairness touched millions across the globe, with clips of his rulings going viral on YouTube and social media.

Even after stepping down from the bench, his influence continued. The world bids farewell to not just a judge, but a global icon of humanity.

Lately, Frank celebrated Pakistan Independence Day in a social media post. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan!

Today, we celebrate the strength, spirit, and resilience of a nation built on the timeless pillars of Unity, Faith, and Discipline.

From the sacrifices of the past to the dreams of a brighter tomorrow, may this day remind us all of the power of togetherness, the beauty of belief, and the importance of walking with purpose, he said.