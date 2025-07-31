Man who bought Pakistan’s most expensive vehicle number plate dies of cancer

KARACHI – Industrialist Muzzammil Paracha, who purchased Pakistan’s most expensive and rare vehicle number plate for Rs100 million, has passed away due to cancer.

In June 2024, Muzzammil Paracha bought the most unique number plate offered for sale by the Sindh government.

The businessman purchased the unique “A-1” number plate for Rs100 million, and his photos and videos went viral at the time due to the record-breaking purchase.

However, after news of his passing, social media users not only expressed grief but also prayed for his forgiveness.

Reports said Muzzammil Paracha had been suffering from cancer and passed away during treatment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Muzzammil Paracha, who bought the most expensive number plate in Sindh’s history, was the owner of several companies and possessed assets worth hundreds of millions of rupees.

He was known for owning rare and expensive vehicles and he had also purchased various unique number plates for his cars.