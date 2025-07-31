PSX jumps over 1600 points as Pak-US trade deal sparks Buying Frenzy

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw massive uptick as game-changing trade deal between Pakistan and US was officially sealed, sparking massive buying frenzy that sent benchmark KSE-100 index skyrocketing by over 1500 points.

Market continued its impressive rally, with benchmark KSE-100 index reaching fresh high of 140,215 points during intraday trading. The index stood at 140,015.69 points, up by 1,603.44 points or 1.16 percent from the previous close of 138,412.25.

Around 300 stocks moved up, sparking bullish wave across key sectors from automobiles and cement to banks, fertilizers, oil, and power. Heavy hitters like HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, and OGDC led the charge, painting the market green with unstoppable momentum.

The massive rally is fueled by investor euphoria over reduced tariffs and Washington’s commitment to unlock Pakistan’s vast oil reserves, a move expected to turbocharge the economy and attract billions in foreign investment.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb hailed deal as a “win-win” moment that positions Pakistan for a breakthrough, declaring, “We have never been in a stronger strategic place with the US as we approach August 1.”

Just a day earlier, the market showed cautious optimism with the State Bank keeping interest rates steady, but Thursday’s seismic jump proves investors are betting big on a bright economic future.

With such historic momentum, the PSX is on track for a roaring comeback, sparking hope of massive wealth creation and renewed investor confidence across Pakistan’s financial landscape.