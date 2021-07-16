PM Imran assures Chinese counterpart of thorough probe into Dasu incident

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan and China have an iron clad friendship which has withstood the vicissitudes of time.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, he said no hostile forces would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

Imran Khan expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in Dasu.

The prime minister said the people of Pakistan share the grief and pain of the bereaved families. He underlined that the government of Pakistan is providing the best possible medical care to the injured Chinese nationals.

The prime minister assured that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the incident. He said security of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the highest priority of the government.

The initial inquiry of the Dassu bus blast, that killed 13 passengers including 9 Chinese, has indicated the traces of explosive materials, Information Minister said on Thursday.

Chaudhry didn’t mention the category of explosives used in the blast however, he added that the incumbent authorities are in close coordination with the Chinese embassy about the matter as both countries are committed to fight the menace of terrorism.