Four bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan’s Washuk district

QUETTA – At least four unidentified bodies riddled with bullets were found on Saturday in a deserted area of Basima, Washuk district, sparking fear and concern in the region.

According to police, local residents informed authorities about bodies, after which law enforcement reached the site and shifted the remains to the district hospital.

Doctors confirmed that all four victims were shot multiple times, which led to their deaths. Police believe these men were killed by unidentified assailants before their bodies were dumped in the remote area.

The deceased have not yet been identified, though initial reports suggest they may have been residents of Surab. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killings and trace those responsible.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest region by land whihc borders Iran and Afghanistan, long faced violence from BLA, and other terror outfits, and these groups increase attacks during celebrations, targeting both civilians and security forces.

Lately, Balochistan government suspended mobile Internet in all 36 districts ahead of Independence Day due to security concerns and threats from militants.

In 2024, violence in Balochistan killed 88 people, including civilians and security personnel, and injured more than 100.