Bilawal sees Pakistan as Bridge to end US-China superpower rivalry

ISLAMABAD – As US, and China vie for global dominance, challenging each other through growing economic power, military expansion, and technological advancements, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Zardari outlined his vision for Islamabad’s role as potential mediator between two arch-rivals.

Sharing his views at Munich Security Conference, PPP leader said Pakistan has historically served as a “bridge-builder” rather than contributing to global divisions. He called for facilitating dialogue between superpowers like Washington and Beijing.

Bhutto scion pointed to past diplomatic efforts of South Asian nation, when it helped arrange Henry Kissinger’s secret trip to Beijing, paving the way for normalization. He also addressed shifting dynamics of global power, particularly with the US seeking to bolster India as a counterweight to China, expressing concerns that this growing US-India alliance could upset the regional balance of power, potentially escalating the arms race between India and Pakistan.

On possibility of engaging with US under Donald Trump administration, Bilawal acknowledged Trump’s “dealmaker” style, suggesting that this could present opportunities for peace deals, particularly in relations with India.

He further reflected on changing nature of global diplomacy, noting that US increasingly focused on its own interests, exemplified by its abrupt withdrawal from Kabul, highlighting new security challenges for Pakistan, especially with the rise of the TTP, and other terror outfits.

PPP leader was of view to build domestic consensus to tackle these threats, expressing confidence that the country can overcome them and reassert its regional and global position.