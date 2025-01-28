Bilawal Bhutto heads to US to attend Trump’s prayer breakfast

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has departed for the United States to attend the presidential prayer breakfast hosted by US President Donald Trump.

According to PPP, Bilawal is on his way to the US after a brief stopover in Dubai.

The reports further revealed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is visiting the US on a special invitation to participate in the presidential prayer breakfast.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi went to the United States to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Mohsin Naqvi arrived in the US, where he attended the inauguration of the newly elected US President, Donald Trump.