Watch: Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 missile

05:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional Warhead.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Weapon System will give the Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khkan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the flight test.

On August 12, Pakistan also successfully carried out the training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system, said ISPR in a statement. 

ieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists, and engineers of the strategic organizations witnessed the training launch.

Ghaznavi missile, with an optimal range of 290 km, is a hypersonic surface to surface ballistic missile designed and developed by the National Development Complex, with the first version in service with the Pakistan Army's strategic command since 2004. It is named after the 11th-century Muslim Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni.

The missile entered service with the Pakistan Army in 2012 after a successful launch conducted by Army Strategic Command Force on May 10, 2012.

