Shahroz Sabzwari trolled for using makeup in viral video
Share
Shahroz Sabzwari is a versatile Pakistani actor and model who is known for his acting and good looks.
Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal will be seen in an upcoming episode of Time out with Ahsan Khan soon.
A BTS video from the show has been circulating on social media, in which Shahroz Sabzwari was seen doing his makeup with the Zero Makeup pallete for the show.
As soon as his video went viral the keyboard warriors started trolling him and his wife Sadaf Kanwal on social media.
Shahzor appeared in the film Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay directed by Javed Sheikh. He also appeared in a lead role in the drama serial Deewana produced by Hum TV.
Shahroz is the son of veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari and he is married to fashion model Sadaf Kanwal. Shahroz has a daughter from his first marriage with actress Syra Yousaf.
Mikaal Zulfiqar enthralls fans with his melodious ... 04:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Mikaal Zulfiqar has as won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances throughout his ...
- CIA boss secretly met with Taliban's Mullah Baradar in Kabul amid ...06:11 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
-
- Muhammad Ashfaq appointed new FBR chief; 7th in three years05:35 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Watch: Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 missile05:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Mikaal Zulfiqar enthralls fans with his melodious voice04:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak unhappy with the scripts being offered to her03:24 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021