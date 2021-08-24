Shahroz Sabzwari trolled for using makeup in viral video 

Shahroz Sabzwari is a versatile Pakistani actor and model who is known for his acting and good looks.

Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal will be seen in an upcoming episode of Time out with Ahsan Khan soon.

A BTS video from the show has been circulating on social media, in which Shahroz Sabzwari was seen doing his makeup with the Zero Makeup pallete for the show.

As soon as his video went viral the keyboard warriors started trolling him and his wife Sadaf Kanwal on social media.

Shahzor appeared in the film Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay directed by Javed Sheikh. He also appeared in a lead role in the drama serial Deewana produced by Hum TV.

Shahroz is the son of veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari and he is married to fashion model Sadaf Kanwal. Shahroz has a daughter from his first marriage with actress Syra Yousaf.