Mikaal Zulfiqar enthralls fans with his melodious voice
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Mikaal Zulfiqar enthralls fans with his melodious voice
Share

Mikaal Zulfiqar has as won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances throughout his career. 

From masterpieces like Shehr-e-Zaat to Ruswai, the 39-year-old's versatility remains unquestionable as the ever-so graceful actor gives hit after hit serials.

The heartthrob has been quite active lately. Now, he is winning hearts with his exceptional singing skills as he croones the song 'Zara Sa Apna Ly Bana'.

Spreading like wildfire, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star's massive fan following is mesmerized by the actor's melodious voice.

An impressive acting resume for Mikaal, the talent powerhouse is equally blessed with vocal skills as well and the latest viral video is proof.

On the work front, Mikaal was lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial 'Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi'.

Mikaal Zulfiqar to launch men salon in Lahore 12:22 PM | 23 Oct, 2019

LAHORE - Mikaal Zulfiqar is among the top dashing men of the Pakistani showbiz industry. The handsome hunk has become ...

More From This Category
Shahroz Sabzwari trolled for using makeup in ...
05:51 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Netizens react to Sarwat Gillani's Raksha Bandhan ...
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Indian man sells newborn for Rs30,000 to throw ...
03:54 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak unhappy with the scripts ...
03:24 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Extortionists attack stage dancer Saba ...
03:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective ...
03:02 PM | 24 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahroz Sabzwari trolled for using makeup in viral video 
05:51 PM | 24 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr