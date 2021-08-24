Mikaal Zulfiqar enthralls fans with his melodious voice

Mikaal Zulfiqar has as won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances throughout his career.

From masterpieces like Shehr-e-Zaat to Ruswai, the 39-year-old's versatility remains unquestionable as the ever-so graceful actor gives hit after hit serials.

The heartthrob has been quite active lately. Now, he is winning hearts with his exceptional singing skills as he croones the song 'Zara Sa Apna Ly Bana'.

Spreading like wildfire, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star's massive fan following is mesmerized by the actor's melodious voice.

An impressive acting resume for Mikaal, the talent powerhouse is equally blessed with vocal skills as well and the latest viral video is proof.

On the work front, Mikaal was lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial 'Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi'.