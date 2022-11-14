Adnan Sami trolled for taking a dig at Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan-born singer Adnan Sami who now holds Indian nationality recently invited massive backlash when he posted a diss track as a reference to Pakistani cricket fans’ emotions after losing the World Cup.

The Men in Green fans went on an all-time low dissing the Pakistan cricket team after they lost the T20 World Cup final against England.

Adnan posted condescending songs to demean and diss the other players and their efforts. Jumping into action, the Pakistani keyboard warriors did not shy away from slamming him.

'The better team won! Congratulations #England…It’s just a game. A great lesson not to prematurely expand chests by rhetorics towards other teams defeats! MEANWHILE…. #PAKvENG'

The better team won! Congratulations #England…It’s just a game. A great lesson not to prematurely expand chests by rhetorics towards other teams defeats! MEANWHILE….????#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/kBlQabIBqD — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 13, 2022

Adnan Sami’s last attempt to stay relevant ???? ???? https://t.co/TlFmnET9nP — Mash (@mash_01x) November 13, 2022

hope he (hyper nationalist bhakts) picks u sweetie <3 https://t.co/1YdX46aMTa — M (@sometinfunY) November 13, 2022

Showing tiranga in DP & Absusing your motherland by any means shows your character. You are neither a citizen of Pakistan nor India. Patriotism is different, you are a Laanat to any country. Allah kabhi muaf nahi karega. #PAKvsEng https://t.co/xELfszbyIn — Amit Mehra (@Amit8Mehra) November 13, 2022