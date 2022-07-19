Adnan Sami startles fans with cryptic video message

Adnan Sami Khan, Pakistan-born Indian musician, is in the headlines for an unsettling reason.

The renowned singer was quite active on social media, but he abruptly deleted all his Instagram posts and this left his fans in a frenzy. Sami also shared a cryptic message on Instagram which reads, “Alvida” (goodbye).

Netizens are wondering whether this is a promotional stunt for an upcoming song or if the singer is really bidding adieu to social media. Fans have been quite upset and flooded the comment section.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Sami’s Instagram account now shows only his last post.

Previously, he was sharing everything with his fans, from work updates to family photos. The singer has hundreds of thousands of social media followers on the platform. Whether the post is for a song promotion or not is yet to be confirmed.

Recently, Sami shared photos from his Maldives vacation and received applause for his drastic transformation. The singer, who struggled with obesity, reportedly lost 155 kgs.

He also shared a throwback post featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel, writing, “Throwback with dear friends Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ameesha Patel, and I from many ‘kilos’ ago!”

Adnan Sami is from Pakistan and was conferred Indian citizenship in 2016.

In 2020, he received the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to performing arts.

