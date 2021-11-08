Adnan Sami honoured with Indian national award

Bollywood singer and musician Adnan Sami has been honoured with the Indian National Award, Padma Shri, in a ceremony held at Dehli's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Honoured by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, the other recipients of the Padma Shri were Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

The ex-Pakistani singer was dressed in a black sherwani and with gold embroidery and he beamed with pride after being conferred with the National Award.

Sami has been the centre of many headlines previously. The singer who is of Pakistani origin became an Indian citizen in 2016.

Moreover, he was widely criticised when the Padma Shri winner list was announced in January with the Nationalist Congress Party calling it an "insult to 130 crore Indians."

Speaking to news agency PTI after controversy erupted, Sami said, "The people who are criticising are some minor politicians. They are doing it because of some political agenda that they have and it has nothing to do with me. I am not a politician, I am a musician."