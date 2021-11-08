TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after ban lifted

LAHORE – The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Monday announced ending its 11-day-long sit-in protest in Wazirabad after it signed a secretive agreement with the government following multiple rounds of talks.

The announcement was made by TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah, stating that the party workers would return to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen, the headquarters of TLP in Lahore.

He revealed that Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman, former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, had given TLP guarantee and told the leaders to end the sit-in after government met half of their demands.

While addressing the protesters in Wazirabad, he assured them that Saad Hussain Rizvi will attend the first death anniversary of Khadim Rizvi, the founder of TLP.

On Saturday, the federal government issued a notification to revoke the ban on the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan ‘in the larger national interest’ following the secret deal with the group.

Reports in local media said that the incumbent administration revoked the proscribed status of the right-wing party after TLP officials committed no more violent protests in the future.

The federal cabinet approved the interior ministry’s summary after the Punjab government proposed the de-proscription of the TLP. The politico-religious party got a clean chit from the federal authorities and cases lodged against activists were nullified while workers were released from jails.

The agreement that cleared the unrest is yet to be made public as the facilitators of the talks announced that it would be shared at an ‘appropriate time’.