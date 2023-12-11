Quetta police arrest PTI activist Khadijah Shah in murder case

Khadijah Shah, a fashion designer and social media activist, was taken into custody by Quetta police who charged her with murder and attempted murder case after the caretaker Punjab government revoked her detention order on Monday.

Khadijah was taken into custody by Quetta police on Monday afternoon, and she was given a two-day transit detention by the anti-terrorism court

Citing a murder and attempted murder case against Shah that was registered at the Bijli Road police station in Quetta, the police had submitted an application for transit remand to the ATC.

The suspect's warrant was received from the ATC of Quetta, according to the police's application.

The ATC ordered the police to bring her before the appropriate court within a two-day period.

The Punjab administration revoked the original detention decision earlier on Monday.