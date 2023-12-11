Search

Pakistan

ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women’s access to finance

Web Desk
04:18 PM | 11 Dec, 2023
ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women’s access to finance

ISLAMABAD — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $155.5 million in financing for Pakistan that will support policy reforms enhancing women’s access to finance and provide credit to women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

The financing comprises a $100 million policy-based loan that supports legal and regulatory reforms that will help women to better access finance; a $50 million financial intermediation loan that will enable participating financial institutions to lend to women entrepreneurs; and a $5.5 million grant that will finance related activities.

“Inclusive, resilient and sustainable development cannot be achieved if women do not have equal economic opportunities and benefits,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“ADB’s new program will help transform Pakistan’s current financing ecosystem to help women to access much-needed finance and empower them to boost their livelihoods while contributing significantly to the economy,” Zhukov added.

According to ADB press statement released on Monday, female labor force participation in Pakistan currently stands at about 23%. The country also has among the lowest rates of women’s entrepreneurship in the world at 4% of female working age adults. While Pakistan’s financial inclusion has been improving, women are increasingly left behind with a large gender finance gap which currently stands at 34%.

“There are many women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, but they remain unrecognized, being small and informal in nature and lacking the incentives to register their businesses formally or to grow,” said ADB Senior Financial Sector Economist Andrew McCartney.

“Policies must recognize the importance of women entrepreneurship and create an enabling environment that increases women’s participation in the formal economy and gives them more opportunities to grow their businesses,” Andrew added.

The policy-based loan supports reforms that incorporate women’s needs into national policies, such as the State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking on Equality Policy that, among a range of measures, requires banks to establish departments dedicated to providing services to women.

It supports measures enabling women’s access to credit and credit alternatives through digital channels, providing financial training and advisory services to women, and improving the working conditions of women within the finance sector.

The financial intermediation loan, meanwhile, is expected to benefit around 2 million women entrepreneurs, including about 510,000 who previously had no access to finance, through lending via participating financial institutions.

The grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) will finance activities such as the development of financial literacy programs and a digital platform that links women to financial services. The ADF provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

ADB approves $180 million loan to improve Pakistan's urban environment

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

What is Pakistan's new visa regime? PM Kakar explains

04:47 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistan rejects India's top court’s verdict on occupied Jammu and ...

01:33 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Road travel to get costlier as Punjab approves toll tax on 18 more ...

10:42 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Water Week 2023 concludes with call to collaborate on shared ...

07:15 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Honda City 1.2 price in Pakistan December 2023 update

05:19 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Here’s how much petrol price is likely to go down in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

06:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

What is Pakistan's new visa regime? PM Kakar explains

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check currency rates

Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 11 December 2023

Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 December 2023

On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.

Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: