Pakistan embassy in Australia to remain closed for two days

MELBOURNE – The Consulate General of Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, will remain closed for two days (December 25-26) due to public holidays.

The embassy made the announcement on social media platform, Facebook.

“On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam’s Birthday/Christmas and the Boxing Day, the Consulate General of Pakistan, Melbourne will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, 25-26 December, 2025,” it stated.

A public holiday will also be observed across Pakistan on December 25 on account of Quaid Day.

Born on this day in 1876, in Karachi, Quaid-e-Azam led the movement for a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer by profession and a politician. He served as leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence, and then as Pakistan’s first governor general until his death on September 11, 1948.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s political acumen checkmated the British representatives’ viceroys and lords as well as leaders of the Indian National Congress Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru to convince the partition of British India into Pakistan and India in 1947.

All India Muslim League won most reserved Muslim seats in the elections of 1946 and subsequently British Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act on 18th July 1947.